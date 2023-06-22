What! Who is the mystery man spotted everywhere with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary? Let's find out

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The chemistry between Priyanka and Ankit has led them to be known as PriyAnkit.

Fans adore the duo and moreover, they are curious to know anything and everything about the two.

The PriyAnkit fandom has only grown bigger and bigger since their Bigg Boss stint. The fans of the two are always making some grand gesture as a way to let the two know of the love and adoration that the fans have for them.

While fans have always questioned the nature of their friendship, they are also very protective of the two.

Recently, Priyanka has been spotted hanging out with a known face to some and a mystery to many, an actor by the name of Abhiraj Chawla.

His frequent reels and photos with Priyanka have made people curious about who the guy actually is.

Abhiraj is actually a former co-star of both Ankit and Priyanka from Udaariyaan. While many might remember how cool of a bond they have always shared, he is a mystery man for people who have started following her since Bigg Boss.

Abhiraj and Priyanka seem like very dear buddies and they seem to have a lot of fun while creating content together.

Check out some of their posts here:

Priyanka, on the professional front, after Bigg Boss 16 has been seen in music videos and as per reports, many big projects are in the lineup.

