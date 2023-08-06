Wow!Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta started shooting for their next project? Here's a big hint

MUMBAI :Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their presence in the serial Udaariyaan which went through a generational leap, after which Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer a part of a storyline. Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Now, a new video of the duo in Chandigarh has surfaced on the internet where the duo are seen posing together. Priyanka is seen in a printed dress while Ankit is wearing a white tee and denim pants.

Check it out;

While there is no confirmation on the duo’s project, fans are super excited to see them together nonetheless.

Priyanka and Ankit gained immense popularity after their stint on Bigg Boss 16 and their fan following has doubled since. While many thought they are a couple in real life, the duo are yet to confirm.

Credit-filmibeat