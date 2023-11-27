What! This is why Orry exited Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17’s house in just 2 days

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.

Orry however ended up staying for just 2 days inside the house. When Orry was in the house, the Dil, Dimag and Dum house members had to organise a party for Orry and the best would win the task. Orry eventually chose ‘Dil’ house as the winner. Bigg Boss then hosted a special dinner for the housemates of the Dil house. However on the second day during the Just Chill segment with Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, the duo announced that Orry wasn’t a wild card entry but was simply there to make the weekend fun for the housemates. He then bid goodbye to everyone and left.

