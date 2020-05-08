News

When Drashti Dhami left behind Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor

Drashti Dhami has always been a stunner which made her defeat Bollywood beauties Aishwarya and Kareena.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
08 May 2020 11:34 AM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. Drashti had a flourishing career with a number of hit TV shows to her credit. The actress was seen in shows like Dil Mil Gaye, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon among others. 

Drashti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Shakti Arora. The show was a huge hit among the fans and everyone loved Drashti's pair with Shakti. 

Miss Dhami has been away from the small screen for a long time now but she is equally popular among the fans. 

In fact, there was a time when Drashti was so popular that she defeated Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. No, we are not kidding!

Drashti made it to the list of FHM India's 100 Sexiest Women in The World 2014. The actress made it to the 10th spot and surprisingly, Drashti left behind Bollywood beauties Kareena and Aishwarya.

Drashti had outnumbered these A-list divas. No doubt, Drashti is a stunner in her own way! 

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TELLYMASALA)

Tags Drashti Dhami Aishwarya Rai Kareena Kapoor Dil Mil Gaye Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Shakti Arora TellyChakkar

