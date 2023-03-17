While Dalljiet Kaur starts her wedding prep, find out what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot is upto.

Dalljiet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 12:47
find out what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot is upto.

MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.
She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

The actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

But a lot has been said about their marriage and on multiple platforms and now with the news of Dalljiet getting married, his name is bound to come up.

The two met in 2006 on the sets of the show Kulvadhu and they got married 3 years later in 2009, their son Jaydon was born in 2014, and the Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015 citing issues.

The two have since become cordial with each other and wish each other the best in life.

Dalljiet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet had revealed in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar that she would be getting married by the end of march and it looks like the big day is finally here.

And while Dalljiet is busy with her pre-wedding festivities, Shalin is busy shooting for his new upcoming show for Balaji telefilms titled Bekaboo and was recently spotted on another Balaji set, of the show Dharampatni to shoot a special cameo. Shalin popularity seems to have skyrocketed after Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin also responded when a media portal asked him about the news, he says he does not know the details just that God bless her.

We are glad to see that the two can co-exist and be cordial and have moved on with their respective lives.

The wedding festivities have begun and we can’t wait to see Dalljiet as a bride.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out

 

 

 


    

 

DalljietKaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot DalljietKaur Wedding Shalin Dalljiet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Nikhil Patel Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 12:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Oh No! Anupamaa: Anuj shattered on Choti Anu’s departure; leaves Kapadia Mansion
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hot! Possessed love actress Unika Ray is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Unika Ray has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI :Television industry’s one of the most popular actors, Fahmaan Khan gained recognition for mind blowing...
While Dalljiet Kaur starts her wedding prep, find out what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot is upto.
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows...
Pop Kaun review! This Kunal Khemu starrer serves laughter but in bits and pieces
MUMBAI: Web series Pop Kaun which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Kick 2 on the cards? Salman Khan's fans go crazy after seeing his recent picture – Here's why

Latest Video

Related Stories
Dalljiet Kaur
Dalljiet Kaur kicks off her pre-wedding festivities with a close-knit Mehendi function with these special guests! Find out who!
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Wow! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new house to Shiv Thakare’s swanky new car, here are the luxury purchases of Bigg Boss 16 contestants
Vishesh Sharma and Aisha Yusufzai
Exclusive! Vishesh Sharma and Aisha Yusufzai roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo?
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, a
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out
Sreejita De
Lovely! Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De spills the beans on the guest list from the BB house for her wedding with Michael