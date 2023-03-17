While Dalljiet Kaur starts her wedding prep, find out what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot is upto.

MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

The actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

But a lot has been said about their marriage and on multiple platforms and now with the news of Dalljiet getting married, his name is bound to come up.

The two met in 2006 on the sets of the show Kulvadhu and they got married 3 years later in 2009, their son Jaydon was born in 2014, and the Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015 citing issues.

The two have since become cordial with each other and wish each other the best in life.

Dalljiet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet had revealed in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar that she would be getting married by the end of march and it looks like the big day is finally here.

And while Dalljiet is busy with her pre-wedding festivities, Shalin is busy shooting for his new upcoming show for Balaji telefilms titled Bekaboo and was recently spotted on another Balaji set, of the show Dharampatni to shoot a special cameo. Shalin popularity seems to have skyrocketed after Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin also responded when a media portal asked him about the news, he says he does not know the details just that God bless her.

We are glad to see that the two can co-exist and be cordial and have moved on with their respective lives.

The wedding festivities have begun and we can’t wait to see Dalljiet as a bride.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out



