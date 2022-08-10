Whoa! Aditya Singh Rajput passes away; Police find some medicines at his residence, send it for investigation

MUMBAI :Also read: RIP! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his Andheri apartment due to drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon. The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

As per reports, Aditya has featured in over 300 plus commercials and was most recently seen in the ZEE5 OTT series Poison. The actor’s friend Subuhi Joshi too confirmed the news of his death.

Aditya has been a part of several projects like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Red, and Aahat among others.

Now, as per latest media reports, Mumbai police has found some medicines at the deceased’s house and have been taken for investigation. The information regarding the medicines is not yet divulged to the media as the investigation is still in process.

It is suspected that he slipped and fell and hit his head on the tiled portion.

