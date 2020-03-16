Whoa! Ajooni’s Shoaib Ibrahim can easily get selected for Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, here’s the proof

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back yet again with an amazing update from the telly town.

It is indeed a delight to watch the sizzling chemistry between Shoaib and Aayushee as they are paired up for the very first time on the small screen.

The shoot has already started and yesterday was the very first day of the telecast of the show.

The show is well appreciated and liked by the viewers as this show is the comeback of Shoaib.

But in the midst of the things, Shoaib shared something on his social media which proved that he can easily participate in Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He captioned the video, “Aaj raat 8:30 baje dekhna na bhoolen.”

Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

