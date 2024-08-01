whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Previously we saw the eviction of Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai due to the latter being physically violent.

Recently Tehelka was seen on a reunion with the rest of the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 17 like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan. Now the Youtube influencer has introduced his sister who is seen wearing golden nails worth a whopping Rs 90 Lakhs.

Currently, Abhishek Kumar who was evicted from the house for slapping Samarth Jurel, is back in the house.

Speaking about it, Sunny said, “I didn’t feel so as I know Bigg Boss is fair with all the contestants. I would like to say that Salman Khan has helped me grow in the show. Whenever any guest came he always took my name to perform and it was me who he used to pick up. But when this incident happened I was shocked that they should have given some punishment like what they gave to Anurag but eviction was something I didn’t expect.”

