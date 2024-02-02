Whoa! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s home as big as Ambani’s home Antilla? Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa spills the beans

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Ankita Lokhande has been a popular contestant on the show.

Recently the show concluded and Ankita was the fourth runner up and Munawar was declared the winner and took home the prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.

Also Read- Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

Recently, pictures and videos of the BB 17 contestants partying in Vicky Jain’s home have been circulating. Now, Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa who was one of the contestants on the show also partied with them and shared a video on his Instagram account giving fans a glimpse of Vicky and Ankita’s home.

The lavish white themed home boasts 3 swimming pools and a mini theater. The home is reportedly worth Rs 50 Crores.

Take a look;

While Ankita’s fans expressed their displeasure of her losing and not even being in the top 2, the Pavitra Rishta actress exited with grace and shared her thoughts on social media.

Sharing a throwback video of herself she captioned it, “Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai.

Ofcourse there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance.”

Check out her post here;

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife



