Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences

MUMBAI: India has a great number of content consumers with a variety of contents and their types. Be it movies, short films, OTT projects, TV series or reality shows, there has been a great upgrade in the content and the viewers.

Talking about reality shows, the level has only gone upwards while the fan base for the shows and their hosts have also expanded over the years. The viewers remember the hosts and the host of the show surely draws a huge amount of viewers to the channel.

Also read - India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "The Great Indian Family"

And now that we are talking about hosts of the TV series, we have to mention some of the highest paid hosts. So here’s a list of TV hosts which are loved by viewers and are also one of the highest paying. Check it out:

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has shown great potential to pull in audiences and entertain them all. Arjun has hosted MTV Splitsvilla and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and is currently hosting India’s Got Talent. Arjun Bijlani has an estimated net worth of nearly 5 Million.

Aditya Narayan

With a great voice and great sense of humour, Aditya Narayan has won everyone’s heart. In the past, Aditya has hosted seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol. Once again, he can be seen hosting Indian Idol and there’s no doubt that people love him for his presence on the stage. Reportedly, Aditya Narayan was paid Rs 10 Lakh per episode in Indian Idol season 13.

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali started as an actor but as soon as he started hosting shows, he made a place for himself in the audience’s mind and there was no looking back. Jay has hosted shows like India’s Best Dancer, Sabse Bada Kalakaar and Dance India Dance among others. As per reports, he charges Rs 4 Lakh per episode.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya have proved to be a power couple with their humorous chemistry. Together they have hosted shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra and India’s Best Dancer. After Pandemic, Bharti reduced her fees from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 50 Thousand. However, hosting fees of Harsh are not revealed yet.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul, with no doubts, has made a place in people’s heart with his amazing performance as a host. Be it his sense of humour, be it his presence of mind or his comedic timing, he knows very well how to keep the audience hooked. He has hosted shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dancer. As per speculations, Maniesh charges Rs 2-3 Crore per episode.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha has proved his mettle when it comes to hosting as he gained attention and affection of a lot of young hearts while hosting for MTV Splitsvilla. Reportedly, he was paid Rs 12 Lakh per episode as per the year 2022.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has earned his name not just in acting but also as a host in MTV Splitsvilla. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 140 Crore.

Also read -Really! Jay Bhanushali reveals why no one attended his wedding with Mahhi Vij; “I invited everyone, but no one arrived”

Tell us in the comment section who else you want to see in this list.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.



