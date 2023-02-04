Whoa! Check out the all-white themed luxurious 8-BHK apartment of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

MUMBAI :Television actress Ankita Lokhande Jain has been a popular face in the entertainment business. From Pavitra Rishta to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress has time and again shown her acting chops. She is one of the finest actresses in Indian TV and recently she married businessman Vicky Jain and is living a luxurious life.

Ankita rose to fame with shows like Pavitra Rishta, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and many more. The actress is today living a lavish life in her 8 BHK apartment that is stunning and mind-boggling to say the least. Here is a look at their amazing abode;

Ankita spoke to Architectural Digest and said that she always wanted a place with white interiors. However Vicky was unsure of it, but the interior designer worked with the white colors to make it not look dull but fun and lively. From marble flooring, sheer curtains to a gorgeous chandelier, Ankita and Vicky are living life like royalty.

However, before finding love with Vicky Jain, Ankita was popularly dating late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who she met on sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The couple’s on-screen and off-screen was much talked about. The couple was madly in love and hoped to settle down soon but destiny had other plans. They broke up after briefly dating and she married Vicky in 2021.

