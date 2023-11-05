Whoa! THIS contestant beats Shiv Thakare to become the highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next season with bated breaths. And while the producers have confirmed an impressive line-up of contestants, Shiv Thakare was the first to be finalized
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 12:15
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Also Read-  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Confirmed! This is when the contestants will be leaving for the shoot for the new season

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next season with bated breaths. And while the producers have confirmed an impressive line-up of contestants, Shiv Thakare was the first to be finalized and it was also reported that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner was being paid between Rs 5-8 lakhs per episode.

Now however, as per a news portal, a female celebrity has been given the title of being the highest paid. We are talking about the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho actress Daisy Shah. The actress will reportedly be paid a whopping Rs 15-30 Lakhs per episode. The maker's confirmation on the contestant's fees however is still awaited.

 

 

Also Read-  Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will mark Daisy Shah’s Television debut. Apart from her, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjali Anand among others will be seen doing daredevil stunts on the Rohit Shetty hosted show.

As per sources, the contestants are all ready to fly for the shoot of the show on the 11th of May 2023 where they would be facing their fears and aching all the stunts of the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-fimlibeat

 

 

Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss Marathi Shivrit Shibdu Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Voot Colors Salman Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 KKK 13 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?
MUMBAI: Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade, but it is her recently released film The Kerala...
MUST READ! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma meets This Kundali Bhagya star, check out what happened
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai and Satya enter the party
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
What! After breakup rumors with Reyhna Pandit, Zeeshan Khan changes his stance, says “It is not a break-up …”
MUMBAI :Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his Hindi Film debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat exposes Garry’s truth, Santosh breaks down
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 getting an EXTENSION, shares his plans on what he is up to after wrapping up the shoot and much more
MUMBAI :The news about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 wrapping up came as a huge shocker for the diehard fans.The show that...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?
Latest Video
Related Stories
ar
MUST READ! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma meets This Kundali Bhagya star, check out what happened
Zeeshan Khan
What! After breakup rumors with Reyhna Pandit, Zeeshan Khan changes his stance, says “It is not a break-up …”
Gayatri Soham roped
Exclusive! Gayatri Soham roped in to be part of Pandya Store
Rupali Ganguly
Really! Rupali Ganguly reveals she was on maternity leave when she was offered Anupamaa
shiv
Shiv Thakare masters underwater swimming to stay ahead in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Awesome! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to host IIFA Green Carpet?