Whoa! THIS contestant beats Shiv Thakare to become the highest paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next season with bated breaths. And while the producers have confirmed an impressive line-up of contestants, Shiv Thakare was the first to be finalized and it was also reported that the Bigg Boss Marathi winner was being paid between Rs 5-8 lakhs per episode.

Now however, as per a news portal, a female celebrity has been given the title of being the highest paid. We are talking about the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho actress Daisy Shah. The actress will reportedly be paid a whopping Rs 15-30 Lakhs per episode. The maker's confirmation on the contestant's fees however is still awaited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will mark Daisy Shah’s Television debut. Apart from her, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjali Anand among others will be seen doing daredevil stunts on the Rohit Shetty hosted show.

As per sources, the contestants are all ready to fly for the shoot of the show on the 11th of May 2023 where they would be facing their fears and aching all the stunts of the show.

