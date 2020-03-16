Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar's BOYS' DAY OUT surely gives tough competition to all the girl gangs

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the telly town's most celebrated and talented actors. His acting skills have always impressed the audience and seized the headlines frequently.

Dheeraj recently said goodbye to Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, which stars Shraddha Arya, aka Preeta Luthra, and Manit Jouro, aka Rishabh Luthra, in the lead roles. However, Shakti Arora, aka Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan, has now replaced him.

Now Dheeraj will stun everyone in Colors' next show – Sherdil Shergil, starring opposite Surbhi Chandna, aka Manmeet Shergil. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewary and will soon hit the small screens.

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in for the show.

In the midst of balancing his personal life and professional life, Dheeraj took some time out for a boys' day out. He uploaded a few videos where he is seen enjoying his time with actor Pracheen Chauhan at a mall's arcade area. They both seemed to enjoy the bowling alley as well.

Have a look:

Also read: Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

Isn't it a visual delight to watch? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news and update from the entertainment industry.

