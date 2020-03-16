Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar's BOYS' DAY OUT surely gives tough competition to all the girl gangs

Dheeraj will stun everyone in Colors' next show, Sherdil Shergil, starring opposite Surbhi Chandna, aka Manmeet Shergil. 

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 19:30
Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar's BOYS' DAY OUT surely gives tough competition to all the girl gangs

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the telly town's most celebrated and talented actors. His acting skills have always impressed the audience and seized the headlines frequently.

Dheeraj recently said goodbye to Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, which stars Shraddha Arya, aka Preeta Luthra, and Manit Jouro, aka Rishabh Luthra, in the lead roles. However, Shakti Arora, aka Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan, has now replaced him.

Now Dheeraj will stun everyone in Colors' next show – Sherdil Shergil, starring opposite Surbhi Chandna, aka Manmeet Shergil. The show is produced by Saurabh Tewary and will soon hit the small screens. 

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in for the show.

In the midst of balancing his personal life and professional life, Dheeraj took some time out for a boys' day out. He uploaded a few videos where he is seen enjoying his time with actor Pracheen Chauhan at a mall's arcade area. They both seemed to enjoy the bowling alley as well.

Have a look:

Also read: Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

Isn't it a visual delight to watch? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news and update from the entertainment industry.
 

Dheeraj Dhoopar pracheen chouhan TV actors TellyChakkar sherdil shergil Kundali Bhagya Karan Luthra TV news hindi tv actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Explosive Update! Akshara finds hope for Abhimanyu, wants to take him to Germany for treatment
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Revealed! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan dies at 41 due to brain hemorrhage
MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, who was popularly known as Malkhan in the popular sitcom, breathed...
Exclusive! "The prep was mental as it was a bit challenging, and I was 7 months pregnant while shooting," says Neha Dhupia on the movie A Thursday
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia has always been a versatile and commendable actress. Recently, she was seen and loved in...
Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar's BOYS' DAY OUT surely gives tough competition to all the girl gangs
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Dheeraj Dhoopar is one...
Exclusive! "I have done lighter characters before, and this was completely different for me," Ayush Mehra on his short movie Recommended For You.
MUMBAI: Actor Ayush Mehra has been winning the hearts of the fans with his versatile acting calibre. The actor is...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Abhimanyu and Aryan flaunt their hot bods while Akshara runs behind to cover her hubby in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "The prep was mental as it was a bit challenging, and I was 7 months pregnant while shooting," says Neha Dhupia on th
Exclusive! "The prep was mental as it was a bit challenging, and I was 7 months pregnant while shooting," says Neha Dhupia on the movie A Thursday
Latest Video