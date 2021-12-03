Whoa! Fans pull KL Rahul’s leg for calling Tadap actor Ahan Shetty ‘brother’

MUMBAI: After the release of Suniel shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’, Athiya Shetty’s boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul posted his picture with Ahan Shetty with the caption “No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud [heart emoji] only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now."

In the picture, Rahul can be seen sitting on a bench in a park with Ahan, as they look back at something. Ahan commented on the picture and wrote, “Thank you bro.” Athiya called them ‘best boys.’

Fans left no stone unturned to pull Rahul's leg in the comments section. One person wrote, “Aha saale saab ka promotion (You are promoting your brother-in-law).” Another one said, “Not brother, brother-in-law is the word.”

On Wednesday, Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Tadap. The duo often shares birthday posts for each other on social media but have never confirmed their relationship.

Athiya had previously accompanied Rahul on almost all his recent cricket tours this year. In July, a source told Hindustan Times that Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England in June, and had communicated the same to the BCCI.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Hero’ in 2015. She has also starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in ‘Mubarakan’ and was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, which was released in 2019.

Credit: Hindustan Times