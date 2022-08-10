Whoa! Here’s a look at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s lavish 64 Crore apartment

MUMBAI :Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two world cups. A champion, he is an inspiration to many! In addition to his craft, he is also known for his sense of humor.

Yuvraj, who is known to be one of the richest cricketers in the world, married Bollywood actress and model Hazel Keech in 2016 and have a one year old son Orion. The couple with their son live in one of the poshest locations in Mumbai and own a luxurious apartment worth 64 crores.

Their 16,000 sq. ft apartment is on the 29th floor and gives a breathtaking view of the Arabian sea.

The house has a gorgeous living room with classy decor.

The apartment has a massive entertainment room as the former cricketer is a huge video game enthusiast. He loves to spend a lot of time there.

The kitchen in the luxurious apartment has a modern, monochrome, and well equipped kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities.

Yuvraj and Hazel’s bedroom is well-designed with beautiful decor to enhance the space.

