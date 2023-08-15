Whoa! Jannat Zubair has a net worth of 250 Million, has more followers than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and charged Rs 18 Lakhs per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her acting at an early age but also has gained innumerable fans for her fashion choices and reels. The actress always keeps sharing little tidbits on her life on her social media page. She has a massive fan following who get excited everytime she posts something. Let’s take a look at the Phulwa actress’s net worth and many achievements.

Jannat who started her career as a child artist went on to become one of the highest paid actresses on Tv. The gorgeous actress who was last seen in the Rohti Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has a staggering net worth of 125 Million and boasts a huge fan following. She has 46 Million followers on Instagram as per reports charges Rs 1.5 – 2 lakh per post. She has beat Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan (42.9 million), Janhvi Kapoor (21.8 million), and Ananya Panday (24.5 million) in terms of followers.

Speaking of her luxury cars, Jannat owns a Sedan worth Rs 1.2 crores and two SUVs costing around Rs 95 lakhs.Jannat’s major income chunk comes from brand endorsements on her various Youtube channels and social media accounts.

Jannat is surely an inspiration to the younger generation out there with her numerous achievements. She was also seen in Rani Mukerji’s film Hitchki in a key role.

