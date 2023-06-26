Whoa! Kapil Sharma reacts on his fight with Sunil Grover where he hurled a shoe at him mid-flight, says “main hoon thoda impulsive”

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Also Read-Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Now, Kapil Sharma has reacted to netizens calling him an insecure man who cannot bear to see others succeed and that is one of the reasons that many of his teammates of The Kapil Sharma Show quit. He also cleared the air of his fallout with comedian/actor Sunil Grover and that he doesn’t get along with anyone.

During a throwback interview during an event for the film Firangi, Kapil Sharma spoke about the fight with Sunil Grover where the former who was intoxicated, allegedly threw a shoe at Sunil in anger. She said, “Main batana chahta hoon ki Australia pohchte hi phele din se hi mera mood bahut kharab tha. Hum film shoot karrahe the, film ke dauraan hamare ek artist the unki death hogayi. Mere saath raat ko scene karrahe hain agle din unki death hogayi. Main itna negative hogaya, nervous tha. Mera bachpan ka dost hai, usko maine daanta tha, usko maine gaaliyan di thi, kyuki hum bachpan se ladte aarahe hi. Kabhi news nahi aayi kyu ki mashoor dono nahi the. Usne bhi mujhe 5-6 di.”

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan helped him come out from the dark phase of his life

Kapil added, “Show shuru karne se 5 min phele ki ye baat hai, dedh ghanta mujhe perform karna tha uske baad unka 10 min ka act tha. Maine unko iss wajha se danta agar mujhe dedh ghanta perform karna hai mujhe cool rehne do, main hoon thoda impulsive”

Apparently on seeing Chandan at the airport, Kapil lost his cool and went to fight with him. Sunil saw them and tried to solve the matter and that’s how he also got involved in the fight.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi



