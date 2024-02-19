Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?

Mugdha Chapekar

MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Also Read- Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more. The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

Mugdha has a huge fan following and she keeps sharing little anecdotes from her shows and life. She has now shared a sweet video and captioned it, “This Old Gold Gang”

Check out the video here;

In the video we can see Mugdha with Sriti Jha, Aparna Mishra and others.

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Checkout Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar’s birthday wish for this special person in her life

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Videos
