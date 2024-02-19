Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?

MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more. The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

Mugdha has a huge fan following and she keeps sharing little anecdotes from her shows and life. She has now shared a sweet video and captioned it, “This Old Gold Gang”

In the video we can see Mugdha with Sriti Jha, Aparna Mishra and others.

