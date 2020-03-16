Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Neeti's fans have rejoiced and are saying that she is 'back with a bang!' They awaited her presence on TV and are excited to watch her once again.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:46
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan.

The diva rose to fame for her role of Nandini Murthy, in MTV India's, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan and has resumed shooting for its season 4.  Her pairing with him is a fan favorite and they ship them as #MaNan.

Moreover, she appeared in the music video, 'Parindey Ka Pagalpan' opposite Siddharth Gupta. She has been part of many shows like Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaz, among others.

She also runs her YouTube channel named: Taylormade Stories!

Now, the actress is all set to amaze her fans with her upcoming stint in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhalaja season 10 and this will also mark her comeback.

Neeti's fans have rejoiced and are saying that she is 'back with a bang!'

Have a look at what the Twitterati have said!

Example :#NitiTaylor said I will be back with a bang and she proved her words and how.

SHINE ON NITI TAYLOR https://t.co/J4USh70fka

— (@nititay_fc) August 27, 2022

I'm back and back with a bang
Shine on you crazy diamond @niti_taylor #NitiTaylor #JDJ10 #NitiInJhalak10 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/TEcIKnC8V4

— (@Sandy_sidar) August 27, 2022

She is back with a bang #NitiInJhalak10 #NitiTaylor #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/ZEneCSc1LB

— StarsnFireflies (@Starsfirelies06) August 27, 2022

I am loving how gracefully and honestly she is replying to every questions..
I so so missed her ivs.. They are always so fun..
M loving aj ka din.. It's turing out to be amazing..
She is back n like she said-
BACK WITH A BANGG!!#NitiTaylor #NitiInJhalak10 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/LVOwFknSuE

— Manan_Sree (@Manan_kyy_) August 26, 2022

Just look at the words used for her!!
She is making a comeback n as she said- this is what is called coming back with a banggg!!
Shine on girl #NitiTaylor #NitiInJhalak10 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #KYYS4OnVOOT pic.twitter.com/AJD9WfPd9D

— Manan_Sree (@Manan_kyy_) August 25, 2022

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend - Parikshit Bawa on 13th August 2020.

Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.

Well, the popular reality show is all set to make a grand comeback after 5 years and it will surely be worth the wait.

How excited are you about the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

