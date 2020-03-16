Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan.

The diva rose to fame for her role of Nandini Murthy, in MTV India's, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan and has resumed shooting for its season 4. Her pairing with him is a fan favorite and they ship them as #MaNan.

Moreover, she appeared in the music video, 'Parindey Ka Pagalpan' opposite Siddharth Gupta. She has been part of many shows like Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaz, among others.

She also runs her YouTube channel named: Taylormade Stories!

Now, the actress is all set to amaze her fans with her upcoming stint in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhalaja season 10 and this will also mark her comeback.

Neeti's fans have rejoiced and are saying that she is 'back with a bang!'

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend - Parikshit Bawa on 13th August 2020.

Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.

Well, the popular reality show is all set to make a grand comeback after 5 years and it will surely be worth the wait.

