Whoa! Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s mushy pic amidst their breakup rumors is a sigh of relief to ShaRa fans

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. However, their breakup rumors have disheartened their fans to the core. But, a recent picture of Raqesh Bapat kissing Shamita Shetty passionately gives a sigh of relief to the ShaRa fans as this may be the hint of their reconciliation.

In this picture, Raqesh adorably kisses Shamita while the actress can be seen smiling. 'ShaRa' fans are going gaga over this photo and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. Amidst these rumours, this mushy picture of the duo is like a breath of fresh air for the 'ShaRa' fandom.



The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other.

A while ago, Raqesh said, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.”

On the work front, Raqesh worked in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. While Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein.

Credit: Pinkvilla