Whoa! From Salman Khan charging Rs 25 Crores/Week in Bigg Boss to Kangana Ranaut charging Rs 1 Crore/episode in Lock Upp, here is what Tv superstars Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan earn in comparison

Nevertheless, Film actors are also opting to be part of this massive medium called TV and are taking home big paychecks.
Salman Khan

There was a time when Tv was looked down upon by Hindi film audiences and makers. Even the film stars would hesitate to be part of the medium thinking that it would jeopardize their career. Today, however Tv stars earn a hefty amount and are bigger stars than film actors. Nevertheless, Film actors are also opting to be part of this massive medium called TV and are taking home big paychecks.

Salman Khan who is the superstar of Hindi cinema turned the tables when he started hosting Bigg Boss and has even taken over Bigg Boss OTT, which was previously hosted by Karan Johar. Salman reportedly gets paid a whopping Rs 25 Crores/week. Even Kangana Ranaut entered the Tv space with Lock Upp and she charges Rs 1 crores/episode. 

Now, Rupali Ganguly who has taken the Tv world by storm with her Number one show Anupamaa. She charges Rs 3 Lakhs per episode for the show, while Hina Khan who is known for her shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, etc and charges Rs 4.5-5 Lakhs 

What do you think of this pay parity between the film actors on Tv and the Tv actors who have been on this medium for decades?

Tell us in the comments below.

