Whoa! Shiny Doshi takes THIS mode of transport to beat the Mumbai traffic

MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Saraswatichandra portraying Kusum Desai. Doshi is best known for her portrayal of Sarojini Singh in Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja and Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

She is currently playing Dhara in Star Plus’ Pandya Store. The audience loves the track of the show and Shiny’s performance.

Shiny has a huge fan following and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and little tid-bits about her life. Recently Shiny traveled from Madh Island to Versova by ferry. She posted a video and captioned it, “It exactly took me a minute to reach Versaova. It’s a different high to skip all the traffic in Mumbai.”

