Whoa! Shiny Doshi takes THIS mode of transport to beat the Mumbai traffic

She is currently playing Dhara in Star Plus’ Pandya Store. The audience loves the track of the show and Shiny’s performance.
Shiny Doshi

MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Saraswatichandra portraying Kusum Desai. Doshi is best known for her portrayal of Sarojini Singh in Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja and Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Shiny Doshi opens up about her travel diaries during a fun segment; says, “Whenever my husband and I travel together, something always goes wrong”

Shiny has a huge fan following and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and little tid-bits about her life. Recently Shiny traveled from Madh Island to Versova by ferry. She posted a video and captioned it, “It exactly took me a minute to reach Versaova. It’s a different high to skip all the traffic in Mumbai.”

Check out the videos here;

What did you think of Dhara’s adventure in a ferry?

Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read- Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

