Whoa! Sumbul Touqeer is getting paid THIS amount for playing lead in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon?

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul who has a massive fan following ever since she mesmerized viewers in Imlie will soon be seen in a very different avatar in the upcoming show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon on Sony Entertainment Television. Her first look has already gone viral and fans have heaped raises for it.

As per a source, “Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma have shot the second promo of Kavya. It will be released in a day or two. The makers have planned a special surprise for the viewers as they wish to introduce the lead couple in style. Sumbul's hatke look will make the fans go gaga. The production house is leaving no stone unturned to leave a reverberating impact on the audience.”

In Kavya, will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

Did you know how much Sumbul is getting paid for the show? Well, as per a source from a news portal, “She is being paid a hefty amount as she is one of the finest talents in the Indian television industry. Sumbul is charging around Rs 75-80k per day for Kavya. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, courtesy of her acting prowess.”

Credit-filmibeat