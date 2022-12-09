WHOA! WHAT are Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya doing

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya are two of the top names of the industry. The two seem to share a nice rapport and have even shared pictures together on social media in the past. Recently, they were seen together at a function. Sharddha Arya took to Instagram and shared the video of the two dancing.

Check out the video here:

Ankita Lokhande gained fame with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She has been a part of reality shows as well. Her first commercial success was Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, which gained her immense appreciation for her performance. She later was a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

Shraddha Arya made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. After that, she ventured into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd. She also appeared in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Paathshaala. She simultaneously ventured into the Telugu industry and did substantial roles in films. She is currently appearing in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya. She plays Dr. Preeta Luthra, a physiotherapist. She will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani.

