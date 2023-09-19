Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi or Pranali Rathod, who has the highest Instagram followers? Read on to find out

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The Rajan Shahi show has been entertaining the viewers for 14 long years. Its first episode aired on 9th January 2009 with the then leads Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, and made a special place in everyone’s hearts. After 6 years in 2016, the new leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over, raising the bar even further.

In 2021, the show took another leap and the next generation was introduced by way of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. The show is still reigning high on the BARC ratings and is one of the most loved and watched shows of all time. But out of the three leading ladies, did you know who has the highest number of followers? Let's take a look;

Hina Khan

The gorgeous Hina Khan who is today a huge name in the entertainment industry has a massive fan following of 18.9 million followers on her Instagram page.

Shivangi Joshi

The stunning Shivangi who is currently seen on the show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka enjoys a fan following of 8.5 Million on her Instagram page and keeps sharing little tidbits from her life on it.

Pranali Rathod

Last but not the least Pranali who is the latest heroine of Rajan Shahi’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a fan following of 2 Million on Instagram. Fans simply love her reels, posts and pictures.

This means that the actress with the highest number of Insta followers is the OG YRKKH actress Hina Khan!, followed by Shivangi and Pranali.

