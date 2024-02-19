Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is currently winning hearts for his role of Vanraj in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. The audience admires the way he holds his family together. Sudhanshu’s character is well layered as he has traits of positive and certain negative elements. Sudhanshu is a brilliant performer and knows how to impress the audience with his deftness of talent.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey on viewers' reaction to his character: Anupama's character maybe unrealistic in a lot of ways as everyone cannot be nice all the time, Vanraj is quite realistic, which is why people are able to relate to him

Sudhanshu has a sizable fan following on social media and the actor never fails to get their attention. No one would have thought that Sudanshu’s son Nirvaan would have grown up so much to be a spitting, handsome image of his father.

The Anupamaa actor has now shared a wonderful picture of Nirvaan and captioned it, “AND JUST LIKE THAT YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN .. CANNOT BELIEVE HOW FAST TIME FLIES .. IT WAS JUST YESTERDAY THAT U WERE BORN N I HELD YOU IN MY HANDS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND THOUGHT THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST GIFT OF GOD …

I WISH YOU INFINITE LOVE LUCK HEALTH AND SUCCESS ALWAYS MY SON MY FIRST BORN LOVE YOU MY BABY.”

Check out his post here;

Looks like Nirvaan might soon be stepping into the world of entertainment with such hot looks! What are your thoughts on the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Sudhanshu and Mona got married in 1996 and have two sons Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

Also Read- Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar