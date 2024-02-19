Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop

Sudhanshu has a sizable fan following on social media and the actor never fails to get their attention. No one would have thought that Sudanshu’s son Nirvaan would have grown up so much to be a spitting, handsome image of his father.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 11:54
Sudhanshu

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is currently winning hearts for his role of Vanraj in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. The audience admires the way he holds his family together. Sudhanshu’s character is well layered as he has traits of positive and certain negative elements. Sudhanshu is a brilliant performer and knows how to impress the audience with his deftness of talent.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey on viewers' reaction to his character: Anupama's character maybe unrealistic in a lot of ways as everyone cannot be nice all the time, Vanraj is quite realistic, which is why people are able to relate to him

Sudhanshu has a sizable fan following on social media and the actor never fails to get their attention. No one would have thought that Sudanshu’s son Nirvaan would have grown up so much to be a spitting, handsome image of his father. 

The Anupamaa actor has now shared a wonderful picture of Nirvaan and captioned it, “AND JUST LIKE THAT YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN .. CANNOT BELIEVE HOW FAST TIME FLIES .. IT WAS JUST YESTERDAY THAT U WERE BORN N I HELD YOU IN MY HANDS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND THOUGHT THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST GIFT OF GOD …

I WISH YOU INFINITE LOVE LUCK HEALTH AND SUCCESS ALWAYS MY SON MY FIRST BORN LOVE YOU MY BABY.”

Check out his post here;

Looks like Nirvaan might soon be stepping into the world of entertainment with such hot looks! What are your thoughts on the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Sudhanshu and Mona got married in 1996 and have two sons Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

Also Read- Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Sudhanshu Pandey Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Vanraj Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal Dishayen Mona Pandey Wedding Anniversary movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! The three Makwana Bahus will wrap up a sleeping Natasha in the blanket
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Surekha will want Yashwant Rao to take strict action against Ishaan and Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: OMG! A distressed Shruti will cry and will be ready to leave the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! Ruhi Singh looks super hot as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time, she has been known...
Whoa! "YOU HAVE GROWN UP TO BE A FINE YOUNG MAN" Sudhanshu introduces his son Nirvaan and he will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well known face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many shows and is...
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan title track out! Akshay and Tiger and here to make you groove in this new version
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mugdha Chapekar
Whoa! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar gives a glimpse of her 'Old Gold Gang', can you recognise them?
Aishwarya
Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends
Mannara
Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra helped her in her career; read to know more
Manisha
Wow! Manisha Rani reveals how she feels when being compared to Shehnaaz Gill
Seerat Kapoor
Seerat Kapoor talks about playing Mannat in Prateek Sharma’s Rabb Se Hai Dua