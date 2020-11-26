THIS is why Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla find it easier to work with Shehnaaz Gill 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is seen in the recently released music video 'Shona Shona' with his former co-star and good friend Shehnaz Gill had a great time working with her. The song has already become a huge hit and is also part of the trends. The actor opened up about pairing up with Shehnaaz Gill again, shooting in Punjab and the latest trend of music videos and entering the webspace.

You seem to be enjoying working with Shehnaaz Gill and even your fans can’t get enough of ur Jodi? Do you agree?

Well I’m glad that fans like seeing us paired opposite each other, it's always easier to work with someone you already know and share a rapport with.

You recently travelled to Punjab with Shehnaaz for work and we saw you having a great time there? Tell us how was it to be finally travelling post lockdown?

Yes, travel has happened after long and honestly it has been a difficult year for all of us amidst this pandemic. And Punjab is beautiful, I loved being in the open fields and close to nature.

How is Shehnaaz as a co-star and we know that you both share a great bond as friends. But as co-stars how is it?

It was great.

Do you agree music albums are the latest trend. Work is done fast and you also get paid well?

2020 due to the pandemic has given music videos a huge opportunity. They are short term shoots and films were completely on hold with theatres shut and tv too wasn’t operating for months, and OTT was majorly releasing content shot before the pandemic. Hence, I feel music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it lightens one’s mood. And with shoots lasting anywhere from one to a few days, it was actually possible to shoot, edit and release some sort of entertainment in these difficult times when it comes to music videos.

Having said that, honestly there have been a lot of projects including many music videos coming my way this year. But what excites me is something different. While I have already done a romantic and heartbreaking soulful number, this one is peppy and hence in a completely different zone and genre all together. I am being selective about the projects I do because I don’t want to repeat myself or be doing the same thing over and over again. There has to be something new, a challenge, something one hasn’t tried before. This one is a fun catchy song.

After Bigg Boss 13, you are in the best phase of your career. Do you agree and what kind of projects do you want to do now? Would you be interested in entering web space?

Its been a very trying year but I am happy that this year has taken so much from people has had so much to offer to me. I have won the Bigg Boss trophy this year and have worked on various projects through 2020. I would love to work not only in the web but across genres, it's more about the challenge in the work though that excites me rather than the medium. But of course web as a domain has a lot of exciting opportunities so why not.

And since web space is quite bold sometimes are there any reservations from your side regarding doing bold scenes or saying cuss words on-screen?

I think the script and how its shot matters the most. If the script demands something, then as an actor I’m all for it but again like I said it’s a question of whether it’s a necessary part of the progression of the story.

Are you watching Bigg Boss 14? Whose game are you enjoying?

Honestly, I haven't followed it.

Any message to your fans?

Keep showering your love, keep supporting me, keep sharing your constructive feedback, and stay healthy, stay safe.

