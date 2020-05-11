THIS is why Ramanand Sagar used to provoke Sunil Lahri on the set of Ramayan

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

The entire star cast of Ramayan has become a social media sensation, especially Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in the show. The actor has become a hot topic of discussion and also became the nation's national crush.

Sunil too has amped his social media engagement and has been constantly posting interesting videos where he is sharing amazing anecdotes from the days of his shooting.

The actor has given various interviews in recent times and revealing about his equation with Ramanand Sagar, Sunil shared an interesting thing.

Sunil revealed how Laxman's character in the show has always been a bit high on temper. To make Sunil remain in his character, Ramanand sir used to provoke him on the set and Sunil used to get angry.

Not many are aware but Sunil shares a similar trait just like Laxman and is extremely hyper and short-tempered in real life.

Coming back to Ramanand sir's trick to get Sunil in the skin of Laxman's character, he was always successful and used to get a perfect shot from the actor.

