‘THIS’ is why we will MISS watching Star Plus' Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna!

18 Sep 2019 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna on Star Plus had the audience hooked to its interesting storyline and the powerful performances by the cast. It is a tight narrative with an engrossing story. Pooja is now trying to fit into the family once again, but no one is ready to accept her.

But in this difficult time, it is Kabir who is a support system to her.

What is most exciting to watch is the hot and sizzling romance between the two characters. Whether it is in the kitchen or the in the hall in front of the family, Kabir constantly tries to get all romantic and make Pooja feel she is important.

Today, we bring to you some pictures of the duo from their recent episodes, which will give you love goals. Take a look.

Isn’t their love story cute?

