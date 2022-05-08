WOAH! After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wifey with a SPECIAL birthday gift

Celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met and fell in love on the sets of TV show, Sasural Simar Ka got married in 2018

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 13:23
WOAH! After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wifey with a SPECIAL birthday gift

MUMBAI :  Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen in TV show Ajooni, is leaving no stone unturned to make his wife Dipika Kakar feel special on her birthday, which is on August 6. After gifting her chand baalis, the actor outdid himself by planning a trip to Dubai with the birthday girl.

Also Read:Wow! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the King of the small screen with THIS comparison, deets inside

Shoaib, in his latest vlog, shared how he is happy to be fulfilling Dipika's dream of going to Dubai, something he had promised her long back.

Shoaib said, "Today's surprise is in the envelope. They are basically Dubai tickets. Finally, I am taking Dipika to Dubai on her birthday. Actually, it is difficult to get a leave due to shooting. And I wasn't getting enough leaves earlier. But Tapan Ji managed to give me three days off to celebrate with her. I booked the tickets immediately. I will give it to Dipika today so she gets time to prepare and pack stuff."

Also Read:Throwback! Check out the video of Salman Khan praising Dipika Kakar and calling her the most dignified person

Dipika also shared her excitement in her vlog of going to Dubai and said she wasn't able to sleep out of excitement. She revealed that she has started packing and shared all the places that she wants to visit in Dubai.

Shoaib and Dipika, who got married in 2018, met and fell in love on the sets of TV show, Sasural Simar Ka. While Dipika was seen briefly in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Shoaib returned to the small screen last month with Ajooni.

Credit: ETimes

Television Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar ajooni Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Bigg Boss Paltan Dubai Trip TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 13:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Barkha Singh shares how she aced two completely different Bride avatars in Masaba Masaba 2 and The Great Wedding of Munnes
MUMBAI: Barkha Singh is on a roll with back-to-back releases. As she gears up for her next, fans have been appraising...
EXPLOSIVE! Malini reaches Pagdandiya; Cheeni strikes a deal with Imlie to respect Aryan in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read: ...
WOAH! After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wifey with a SPECIAL birthday gift
MUMBAI :  Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen in TV show Ajooni, is leaving no stone unturned to make his wife Dipika...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kya Baat Hai! Harshvardhan realizes his mistakes, seeks forgivesness
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The new season will be launched on this date
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his keenness of playing negative characters: I want to be the biggest villain in the television industry and I don't fear of getting typecast
MUMBAI:After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently seen...
Recent Stories
Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty
Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty
Latest Video