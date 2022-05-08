WOAH! After Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wifey with a SPECIAL birthday gift

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently seen in TV show Ajooni, is leaving no stone unturned to make his wife Dipika Kakar feel special on her birthday, which is on August 6. After gifting her chand baalis, the actor outdid himself by planning a trip to Dubai with the birthday girl.

Shoaib, in his latest vlog, shared how he is happy to be fulfilling Dipika's dream of going to Dubai, something he had promised her long back.

Shoaib said, "Today's surprise is in the envelope. They are basically Dubai tickets. Finally, I am taking Dipika to Dubai on her birthday. Actually, it is difficult to get a leave due to shooting. And I wasn't getting enough leaves earlier. But Tapan Ji managed to give me three days off to celebrate with her. I booked the tickets immediately. I will give it to Dipika today so she gets time to prepare and pack stuff."

Dipika also shared her excitement in her vlog of going to Dubai and said she wasn't able to sleep out of excitement. She revealed that she has started packing and shared all the places that she wants to visit in Dubai.

Shoaib and Dipika, who got married in 2018, met and fell in love on the sets of TV show, Sasural Simar Ka. While Dipika was seen briefly in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Shoaib returned to the small screen last month with Ajooni.

Credit: ETimes