Throwback! Check out the video of Salman Khan praising Dipika Kakar and calling her the most dignified person

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and she has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was highly lauded for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares insights from her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

Let’s do a bit of rewind to the time when Dipika was a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 and she emerged as the winner of the show.

She was one of the targeted contestants on the show and used to have a lot of fights with the contestants.

Now we came across a video of Salman Khan praising the actress and telling the contestants what a good player she is.

On the show, Rohit Suchanti targeted the actress and questioned her worth.

To which Salman Khan told him that Dipika is one of the most popular actresses on television and she is the most dignified player in the game.

Well, that’s a huge compliment for the actress, and no wonder the audience chose her as the winner of the show.

