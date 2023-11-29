Woah! Disha Parmar shares a glimpse of her daughter Navya's first flight experience by calling her STAR; Rahul Vaidya’s comment captures attention

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, together with their child, are embracing this new stage of their lives. A few months ago, the couple became proud parents of a baby girl, and they frequently share glances from their new chapter in life. The couple just disclosed that they named their child Navya Vaidya. Disha recently talked about her first flight with Navya, even though they both enjoy many firsts with their tiny child.

There is a myth that babies become brittle on flights. Disha did note that Navya recently had her first flight and was a star. Star of Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, Disha Parmar applauded Navya on her first flight and posted a photo of herself with Rahul and Navya on Instagram. She said, using an emoji of a star, "This little one took her first flight and she was such a star."

"Akhir bacchi kiski hai," commented Disha's husband Rahul Vaidya, taking credit for the Instagram story. On May 18, 2023, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made a humble but loving pregnancy announcement. In the second trimester, the couple made their pregnancy public. They both looked amazing in black, and they posed with a black slate that said "Mummy & Daddy" written on it.

The pair frequently updated the followers on their pregnancy journey after making the announcement. Additionally, they organized a lovely baby shower ceremony. On September 20, 2023, the couple welcomed their baby girl amid the festivities surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrities showered the couple with well wishes via the internet, and they were overjoyed.

A few moments of Rahul and Disha's new life with a baby girl were revealed. Rahul and Disha posted these experiences on social media, sharing everything from restless nights to soothing the infant to sleep. They revealed Navya Vaidya as their baby's name during a naming ceremony they recently held.

