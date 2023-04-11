Woah! Here are couples who had major disagreements in the Bigg Boss house over the years

Bigg Boss 17 is trending on social media. Regarding the show and its contestants, a lot has been said. People follow each contestant's every action and begin discussing it on social media.
Vicky

Also read - What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status

Before Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, there have been many couples on the show, who indulged in massive fights with each other and had major disagreements. Here, we are listing some of those couples who have fought a lot in the Bigg Boss house. 

Check it out - 

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli (2013) 

There was so much drama about their relationship in season 7. Well, it definitely added spice to the show. They were even seen kissing. Rumors were that Tanisha’s sister Kajol and mother Tanuja were not happy with their relationship. Armaan and Tanisha ended things after the show and Tanisha said Armaan was very different from her and their ideologies were different. Well, honestly, that was pretty clear on the show too.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (2023)

Shockingly for the fans, Vicky and Ankita have indulged in a lot of fights. Assumed as the most perfect jodi, fans now realise that all that glitters, isn't gold.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla (2020)

The couple faced a lot of disagreements from each other and indulged in fights, which ended up in Rubina crying bitterly. 

Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel (2010)

Who can forget the chemistry between season 4 contestants Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel. This couple got all touchy-feely during the show, so much that the show host Salman Khan had to remind them that it is a family show. Well, they are not together anymore and Veena is now happily married.

Karishma Kotak and Vishal Karwal (2012)

Vishal in season 6 used to hit on Sana Khan initially but gradually moved on to Karishma Kotak and they started bonding. Apparently they continued dating after the show and were even contemplating marriage but rumour has it that they split later.

Also read - Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra bursts out in tears and calls KhanZaadi B***h in their argument; Netizens criticizes Mannara ‘The attention seeker girl’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Tanisha Mukerji Armaan Kohli Karishma Kotak Vishal Karwal Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla
