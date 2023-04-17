Woah! From Karan Kundrra adjusting his dupatta to Anas Saiyad dragging Sana Khan; here are awkward moments that happened at Baba Siddique’s iftar party

MUMBAI: Every year, there’s one big event which is attended by many TV and Bollywood celebs. We are talking about Baba Siddique’s iftar party. From Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra to Tejasswi Prakash, and many more actors attended the iftar party that took place yesterday. Well, some of the celebs faced awkward moments at the red carpet of the bash.

Karan Kundrra adjusting his dupatta

Karan Kundrra wore a green kurta and had a white dupatta draped around his arms. He looked dapper, but the actor was seen adjusting his dupatta a couple of times. Check out the video below...

Anas Saiyad dragging Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan attended the Iftar party with her husband Anas Saiyad. The actress is expecting her first child and a video of Anas dragging Sana has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sana is also seen saying, “Main itna nahi chal paungi, thak gayi main.” Check out the video below...

Rashami Desai ignoring Shehnaaz Gill

One more video from the iftar party that has gone viral is of Rashami Desai ignoring Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, we can see that Shehnaaz enters the venue and Rashami is standing there. She gives a shock kind of expression and then moves away from there. Netizens on social media have marked how Rashami ignored Shehnaaz. It looks like the TV star didn’t want to have a conversation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant. Check out the video below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.