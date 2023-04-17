Woah! From Karan Kundrra adjusting his dupatta to Anas Saiyad dragging Sana Khan; here are awkward moments that happened at Baba Siddique’s iftar party

From Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra to Tejasswi Prakash, and many more actors attended the iftar party that took place yesterday. Well, some of the celebs faced awkward moments at the red carpet of the bash.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 10:45
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Every year, there’s one big event which is attended by many TV and Bollywood celebs. We are talking about Baba Siddique’s iftar party. From Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra to Tejasswi Prakash, and many more actors attended the iftar party that took place yesterday. Well, some of the celebs faced awkward moments at the red carpet of the bash.

Karan Kundrra adjusting his dupatta

Karan Kundrra wore a green kurta and had a white dupatta draped around his arms. He looked dapper, but the actor was seen adjusting his dupatta a couple of times. Check out the video below...

Also Read: Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : OMG! Tejasswi Prakash faints during the shoot of the show; Karan Kundrra fumes in anger tells the crew that this is not content and such a thing is not acceptable

Anas Saiyad dragging Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan attended the Iftar party with her husband Anas Saiyad. The actress is expecting her first child and a video of Anas dragging Sana has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sana is also seen saying, “Main itna nahi chal paungi, thak gayi main.” Check out the video below...

Rashami Desai ignoring Shehnaaz Gill

One more video from the iftar party that has gone viral is of Rashami Desai ignoring Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, we can see that Shehnaaz enters the venue and Rashami is standing there. She gives a shock kind of expression and then moves away from there. Netizens on social media have marked how Rashami ignored Shehnaaz. It looks like the TV star didn’t want to have a conversation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant. Check out the video below...

Also Read: Wow! Check out this special gesture of Shehnaaz Gill for her fan that will melt your heart

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Anas Saiyad Sana Khan Rashami Desai Shehnaaz Gill Baba Siddique Salman Khan movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Rishi sheds tears hearing about Vikrant and Lakshmi’s dinner date
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.The show initially...
Bekaaboo: Upcoming Twist! Pari ready to teach Raanav a lesson
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor has come up with a new show titled ‘Bekaaboo’, which follows the love story of a fairy and a demon...
Parineetii: OMG! Neeti’s dangerous plan against Pari, Sanju to reveal the truth
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj and Anupama to meet post the separation
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Sai requests Virat to let her move on; Virat goes berserk
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
filmmakers who have turned actors
Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside
Rajan Shahi
Rajan Shahi opens up about his equation with writer Zama Habib: I owe a lot to this man!
all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
SIDDHARTH NIGAM
Woah! Siddharth Nigam is a gym freak, and these pictures prove it
Kya Baat Hai! With Ulka Gupta purchasing a new car, here's a list of young actors below the age of 25 who have purchased expensi
Kya Baat Hai! With Ulka Gupta purchasing a new car, here's a list of young actors below the age of 25 who have purchased expensive things for themselves
Sometimes it used to happen that
Exclusive! “Sometimes it used to happen that I'd be angry in a scene and then that anger would blow up unintentionally”, Namik Paul aka Shiv Dhoopar of Lag Ja Gale talks about doing a double role, shifting between characters and more!