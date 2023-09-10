Woah! Karan Patel recalls the most darkest phase of his life, read more

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Patel is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the film DarranChho. Karan, who became a household name as Raman Kumar Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently opened up about his ‘darkest phase’. He admitted that the toughest time in his life was when his TV show Kasturi got cancelled because of his behavior.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor confessed that he became too proud and thought he was invincible after becoming a lead actor for the first time.

He didn’t get any work for a few years after Kasturi, and he realised the importance of humility. When asked if having someone to guide him would have helped, the actor said no, as he needed to learn this lesson the hard way.

Karan Patel said, “So I thought I’d become too big for my boots and I was a superstar with TV shows. Only to have the show (Kasturi) shut and then realize that nobody can be spared and nobody is bigger than the medium. Not even Khan saab (Shah Rukh Khan) can be bigger than his films, and a newcomer cannot be bigger than whatever project he’s working on.”

The actor explained that during the time he became a main lead in Kasturi, he experienced a sudden surge in recognition. People wanted to take pictures with him, get autographs, and shake hands, which had never happened to him before, despite having done around 13 or 14 shows prior to Kasturi. He said that this newfound attention may have gone to his head, and he didn’t realize it at the time.

Karan Patel admitted that he had been late and rude as alleged. However, he stressed the importance of owning up to one’s mistakes and using them as opportunities to learn and grow.

DarranChhoo, also starring Ashutosh Rana, Smriti Kalra and Saanand Verma, is helmed by Bharat Ratan. The film will be released in theatres on October 13.

Credits - The Indian Express