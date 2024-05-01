Woah: Netizens wish Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married as they attend their friend’s wedding!

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi attended a wedding in Goa and Karan and Tejasswi can be seen enjoying dancing during the sangeet and enjoying the festivities in full fervor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 11:39
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are much admired celebrities. The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other.

The two have been painting the town red with their love and their fans cannot have enough of watching them together. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always. Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon. (Also Read: Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi welcome 2024 by posing for a romantic candid click; former says ‘to ‘24 with my 24x7’ (View Pic))

However, they always keep their fans entertained and updated about all what they are upto. Recently, TejRan rang in their New Year’s Eve at a private party with some close knitted friends; they were seen posing for pictures and some candid clicks. We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile to her face.

Recently, the two attended a wedding in Goa and Karan and Tejasswi can be seen enjoying dancing during the sangeet and enjoying the festivities in full fervor.

Take a look:

Isn’t that absolutely adorable!

On the work front, Karan was seen hosting Temptation Island, whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in supernatural show Naagin Season 6.

Show your love for Karan and Tejasswi in the comment section below! (Also Read: Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peek into their plans for New Year’s Eve )

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Bigg Boss 15 New Year SMILE Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 11:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out
Disclaimer: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the...
5 Reasons to Choose Online Blackjack Over Other Casino Types
MUMBAI: Do you know about blackjack? It's this really neat card game that lots of folks love to play at casinos. You...
Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.Cockrow and Shaika Films,...
Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa’s these new pictures are a perfect mix of glam and hotness, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Bajwa has been captivating her fans with her performance and stunning appearance. She has a real...
What! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor almost broke up a few months ago? Details inside!
MUMBAI: The romantic relationship of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is anything from a classic fairy tale. Malaika...
Backlash! Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan faces criticism for her unnecessary attitude, Calling it 'So Off Putting'
MUMBAI: Kajol, the wife of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together, Nysa and Yug. Despite not...
Recent Stories
Siddhart Anand
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar
Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!
Harshad
Woah! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda reveals about his 'new project', take a look
King
Music Sensation King Graces The Stage Of Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Wild card entries Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and Rj Gleen Saldanha finally perform, only four to get selected
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument, the actress tells her husband that he can only be jealous of her