Woah: Netizens wish Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married as they attend their friend’s wedding!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are much admired celebrities. The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell head over heels in love with each other.

The two have been painting the town red with their love and their fans cannot have enough of watching them together. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always. Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon. (Also Read: Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi welcome 2024 by posing for a romantic candid click; former says ‘to ‘24 with my 24x7’ (View Pic))

However, they always keep their fans entertained and updated about all what they are upto. Recently, TejRan rang in their New Year’s Eve at a private party with some close knitted friends; they were seen posing for pictures and some candid clicks. We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile to her face.

Recently, the two attended a wedding in Goa and Karan and Tejasswi can be seen enjoying dancing during the sangeet and enjoying the festivities in full fervor.

Take a look:

Omg we get two hints for their marriage insallah#Tejran pic.twitter.com/ocIAZKDUz6 — SharminTejRan TK (@SharmintejranTK) January 4, 2024

On the work front, Karan was seen hosting Temptation Island, whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in supernatural show Naagin Season 6.

