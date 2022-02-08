Woah! Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye season 10, scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Prince Narula who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp has been roped in for hosting Nach Baliye season 10 with wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who won the title of reality TV show 'Nach Baliye 9', though nothing has been confirmed officially.

A source close to the show informed: "Salman Khan wanted a popular jodi to take up the position of host. They had earlier also approached Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah but the deal couldn't settle among them, that's when they decided to finalise Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula as the host."

Prince and Yuvika met on the TV show 'Bigg boss 9' in 2015 and since then they have been together. The couple married in 2018. Prince has won 'Bigg Boss '9 and also 'MTV Roadies 12'. He was also last seen in 'Lock Upp'. This will be a comeback for the couple on TV.

'Nach Baliye', a popular dance reality TV show, is all set to come back. According to reports, the TV show will return with its 10th season in mid-October and will be judged by Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor, and Vaibhavi Merchant.

The show is produced by Salman Khan and may feature popular faces like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohsin Khan as contestants.

