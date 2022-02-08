Woah! Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye season 10, scroll down for details

Nach Baliye 9 winners Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to host upcoming dance reality show Nach Baliye season 10 judged by Karishma Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Vaibhavi Merchant

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:56
Woah! Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye season 10, scroll down for details

MUMBAI:  Prince Narula who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp has been roped in for hosting Nach Baliye season 10 with wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who won the title of reality TV show 'Nach Baliye 9', though nothing has been confirmed officially.

Also Read:OMG! Prince Narula reveals the shocking reason why he blocked Azma Fallah

A source close to the show informed: "Salman Khan wanted a popular jodi to take up the position of host. They had earlier also approached Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah but the deal couldn't settle among them, that's when they decided to finalise Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula as the host."

Prince and Yuvika met on the TV show 'Bigg boss 9' in 2015 and since then they have been together. The couple married in 2018. Prince has won 'Bigg Boss '9 and also 'MTV Roadies 12'. He was also last seen in 'Lock Upp'. This will be a comeback for the couple on TV.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Prince Narula talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra; says “When I was financially down he took care of my expenses for six months”

'Nach Baliye', a popular dance reality TV show, is all set to come back. According to reports, the TV show will return with its 10th season in mid-October and will be judged by Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor, and Vaibhavi Merchant.

The show is produced by Salman Khan and may feature popular faces like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohsin Khan as contestants.

Credit: Zee News

Television Nach Baliye 10 Yuvika Chaudhary Prince Narula Terence Lewis Karishma Kapoor Vaibhavi Merchant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Rupali Ganguly Pratik Sehajpal Mohsin Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
MUMBAI: Bollywood films getting targeted on social media for no reason. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Sai is declared pregnant, Pakhi gets shaken
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Sudha Chandran opens up on her plans to promote dance
MUMBAI : Actress Sudha Chandran is a fabulous dancer and anyone who has seen her performances would vouch for it....
Mamta Verma says Channa Mereya has everything that will appeal to the viewers: It’s a different show altogether, not just about a boy meeting a girl
MUMBAI : Mamta Verma plays the role of Lovepreet Singh in Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's ongoing show Channa Mereya....
Wow! Shivangi Joshi’s glam looks will leave you awestruck
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a well-known and gorgeous actress in the television industry who got recognition on a major...
MAJOR DRAMA! Harphoul and Mohini join hands to defeat Chacha Chaudhary in Colors' Harphoul Mohini
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Latest Video