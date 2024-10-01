Woah! Rashami Desai supports Ankita Lokhande, has this to say to Vicky Jain's mother

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai extended love and support to industry friend Ankita Lokhande who is currently appearing on Bigg Boss 17. After Ankita's mother-in-law and Vicky Jain's mother accused Ankita of many things, including using her ex Sushant Singh Rajput's name for sympathy, Rashami penned a note for Ankita and Vicky.

She also urged Vicky's mother who is often seen taking his side in matters between him and Ankita, to not play games outside the Bigg Boss house.

Rashami posted a throwback photo with Ankita Lokhande and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Stay the way u are. I love you for being u. U have been thru Many changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of ur love and the person u love is equally important. U have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai (your fearless attitude has helped you reach where you are today).”

So #RashamiDesai came in support of #AnkitaLokhande & called out Aunty ji openly..!!

She rightly said - Aap bahar BiggBoss mat khelo unke saath



Rashami & Ankita are friends from last 17 years & have seen each other's struggle & success together #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/Sl8i4wXID6 — (@ardently_elite) January 10, 2024

The Uttaran actor further urged Vicky Jain's mother not to play games and added to Ankita, “And I really love u so much. U never needed this. But with lot of love u have accepted and hope family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about Ankita. It's about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty aap ko shayad bura lage. Par vo dono mere dost hai (aunty you might feel bad about this but Vicky and Ankita are my friends). They are part of #bigboss and Contestant. Aap bahar aake bigboss na khele plz. Zindagi abhi baaki hai mere dost (please don't play games outside the Bigg Boss house. There's still more to life).”

Recently, Vicky Jain's mother appeared in a special episode of Bigg Boss 17. She also met and interacted with her son and daughter-in-law inside the house.

In a promo clip, Ankita had complained about her in-laws' attitude and questioned them for favouring Vicky over her in every situation. She broke down as she asked her mother why she was being slammed by her loved ones, and Vicky was given a free pass.

After exiting the house, Vicky's mother, in an interview, said that Ankita talks about Sushant Singh Rajput in the show to gain sympathy. She further claimed that Vicky's family didn't want him to marry the actor. Vicky and Ankita are often seen at loggerheads in the show. She had previously warned Vicky about divorce as well.

