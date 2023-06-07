Woah! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is missing this special person from the show

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with iconic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarishh, Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

Anupama has been ruling the TV screens for a long time and fans have been devoted to the storyline and show so much that they take notice whenever a character is missing from the screens. Something similar has happened with Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Babuji because he is currently on a trip.

It seems like Rupali Ganguly is also missing this important character and she took to Instagram to share the same. Check out the post here:

The 82-year-old revealed that he will return from the US in the first week of July and will resume work soon after.

Talking about his US trip, Arvind revealed in an interview, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta and I had applied for leave in January itself, and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4 and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left."

He also said that he would be back to the shoot once he returned to India.

Are you also missing Babuji’s track in the show?

