Woah! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is missing this special person from the show

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:34
Anupama is missing this Someone special from the show! Find out who!

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

She has had a celebrated career with iconic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarishh, Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

Anupama has been ruling the TV screens for a long time and fans have been devoted to the storyline and show so much that they take notice whenever a character is missing from the screens. Something similar has happened with Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Babuji because he is currently on a trip.

It seems like Rupali Ganguly is also missing this important character and she took to Instagram to share the same. Check out the post here:

The 82-year-old revealed that he will return from the US in the first week of July and will resume work soon after.

Talking about his US trip, Arvind revealed in an interview, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta and I had applied for leave in January itself, and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4 and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left."

He also said that he would be back to the shoot once he returned to India.

Are you also missing Babuji’s track in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Must read! Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya is missing from the show for quite some time, here's why

 

 

Arvind Vaidya Anupama Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist anupama new promo TellyChakkar Daboo Ratnani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Blind Review! Purab Kohli shines in this slow and strictly average thriller
MUMBAI :Movie Blind, which has Sonam Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town because of various...
Exclusive! Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment...
Baalveer 3: Plans and Plots! Ageel’s plan to kill Baalveer
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Katha Ankahee: Curious! Katha wants Vanya to speak the truth, Vanya gets provoked
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ puts Yuvika in a tight spot
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her zip-lining video, have a look at the comments
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
Exclusive! Pishachini fame Farooq Khan to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
gets emotional! Check out the video here!
OMG! Naagin 6 wraps up the shoot, Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional, check out the video here
Aishwarya Sharma
Khatron Ke Khliadi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma aces the task in the new promo of the show
broke up with Rubina Dilaik
OMG! Palak Purswani reveals shocking details on how Avinash Sachdev cheated on her and the reason why he broke up with Rubina Dilaik
Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik turns kidnapper in his fiction show debut on Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Bigg Boss Season
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Are these three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be a part of the next season of Bigg Boss?