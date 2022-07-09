WOAH! From shopping spree to list of functions, here is what you have to know about Ajooni actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba’s wedding

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is all set to wed this winter. The wedding preparations have started in full swing in the Ibrahim household and here's all that we have learnt about the wedding functions that will take place in Maudaha, their shopping sprees and more.

Dipika and Saba went out to shop in a popular market of Mumbai. Saba shared that she bought a gold bangle for herself for the first time. Everyone in her family appreciated the design. Saba told in her vlog that she did not take a necklace because she was not sure if she'd wear it. Dipika revealed there'll be haldi ki baraat, mehendi ki baraat, sangeet and nikaah rituals.

Dipika informed that the haldi and mehendi set up will change. Haldi is in the evening and Mehendi the next day. Dipika and Shoaib met with the wedding planners. They were excited as Shoaib said in his vlog, "Our vibe matched with them. They'd be able to handle the chaos of Maudaha."

In a vlog, Riza and Rehaan shared how they wanted specific colours for their wedding outfits while Saba insisted she wants everyone to wear colour-coordinated clothes for the photographs.

