Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of investors or as they are known on the show, ‘sharks’ for its upcoming third season. The latest to join the show is Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato.

Sony LIV announced Deepinder joining the show through a social media post. “The Sharks kickstart the third shoot schedule! Welcoming the new Shark @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato! @boatxaman @vineetasng @anupammittal.me @namitathaparTune in next week for more exciting shark update and reveal! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV,” read a post on Sony LIV’s Instagram account.

Another promo, shared on the official Instagram account of Shark Tank India, has previous ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta introducing Deepinder.

“Knock Knock. Who’s there? CEO. CEO who? Zomato ka CEO hoon! Introducing @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, as the new Shark!” reads the caption of the post.

Besides Deepinder, Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms has also joined the business reality show.

The final list of sharks on the show is Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, Amit Jain – CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com, Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, Namita Thapar – Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal – Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms and the latest shark Deepinder Goyal – Founder and CEO of Zomato.

The third season of Shark Tank India will bring back Rahul Dua as the host of the show, which invites start-ups to make their pitches to get investment from one of the investors. The makers are yet to announce the date when the show will go on-air.

