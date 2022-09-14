Wonderful! After coming as an audience, THIS Vikram Vedha actress appears on The Kapil Sharma Show as a GUEST

Yogita Bihani who once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as an audience in 2017 is all set to grace the show for promoting her upcoming film Vikram Vedha with her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 09:57
Wonderful! After coming as an audience, THIS Vikram Vedha actress appears on The Kapil Sharma Show as a GUEST

MUMBAI: Actress Yogita Bihani with all her sheer hard work is all set for her big Bollywood debut in 'Vikram Vedha' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Yogita, along with the star cast of 'Vikram Vedha', will be soon seen on the latest season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. However, this won’t be the first time the actress will be visiting the sets of the show.

Also Read: India’s most celebrated comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back with a bang on Sony Entertainment Television in a ‘Naya Avtaar’ & with a ‘Naya Parivaar’

Yogita, during her initial days in Mumbai, went to the show as an audience. In June 2017, Yogita was a part of the audience in an episode where Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa were guests. Being the same, bold and beautiful, Yogita did a romantic dance with the singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. In the throwback video, where the two are seen dancing, Yogita is seen giving cues to a shy Diljit.

Also Read: ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to welcome the pride of India, ‘Golden Girls’ of Commonwealth Games 2022 and the cast of ‘Maharani 2’ this weekend!

Five years later, in 2022, Yogita will now be a guest on the show as a debut actress to promote 'Vikram Vedha', which is all set to release on September 30.

Recently, her co-star Saif Ali Khan had applauded Yogita during the special trailer premiere by stating that watching the actress in the movie is like a “breath of fresh air”.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Television Yogita Bihani The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Archana Puran Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 09:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: AWW! Priya’s ‘Bade acche lagte hain’ comment leaves Ram stunned
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Catch the trailer of Ammy Virk’s Challe Mundiyan
MUMBAI: The show traces the life of Pammi (Ammy Virk), who returns to Punjab from abroad with a caucasian woman and a...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh to grace the show to promote their upcoming Bollywood movie Plan A Plan B
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy talk shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Rakhi Dave shares her bitter past with Anupamaa post revelation of Paritosh’s extra-marital affair
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore
MUMBAI: The mythological epic drama Mahabharat is been made into a film and has been in the headlines for a long time....
MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one such show that needs no introduction.  The show is...
Recent Stories
Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore
Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore
Latest Video