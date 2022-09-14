Wonderful! After coming as an audience, THIS Vikram Vedha actress appears on The Kapil Sharma Show as a GUEST

MUMBAI: Actress Yogita Bihani with all her sheer hard work is all set for her big Bollywood debut in 'Vikram Vedha' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Yogita, along with the star cast of 'Vikram Vedha', will be soon seen on the latest season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. However, this won’t be the first time the actress will be visiting the sets of the show.

Yogita, during her initial days in Mumbai, went to the show as an audience. In June 2017, Yogita was a part of the audience in an episode where Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa were guests. Being the same, bold and beautiful, Yogita did a romantic dance with the singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. In the throwback video, where the two are seen dancing, Yogita is seen giving cues to a shy Diljit.

Five years later, in 2022, Yogita will now be a guest on the show as a debut actress to promote 'Vikram Vedha', which is all set to release on September 30.

Recently, her co-star Saif Ali Khan had applauded Yogita during the special trailer premiere by stating that watching the actress in the movie is like a “breath of fresh air”.

