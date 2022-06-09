WOW! Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu gets a SPECIAL GIFT from THIS co-star and it is all kinds of cute

MUMBAI : Aarohi Kumawat who has recently entered Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has become popular in no time.

The child actress has become extremely famous for her character Pihu Sood in the popular drama series.

She is seen as Ram and Priya's daughter in the show.

While the viewers are in love with Aarohi's amazing acting skills and her beautiful screen presence, the cutie is also quite popular and everyone's favourite on the sets.

We constantly see Aarohi making fun reels with her co-stars on the set.

She is seen hanging out most often with Aanchal Khurana who plays the role of Brinda Shekhawat in the show.

Well, Aanchal is extremely fond of Aarohi and vice versa.

And now, Aanchal has a special gift for Aarohi and it is all kinds of cute.

We all know that Aanchal owns her own clothing brand and a lot of her co-stars are often seen wearing beautiful clothes from her collection.

Aanchal gifted a beautiful dress to her cute little co-star Aarohi from her designer collection and we can't get enough of it.

Take a look:

Aarohi would surely love this beautiful dress and look out of the world in it.

Aarohi's entry was witnessed post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Currently, the viewers have seen that Ram has come to know that Pihu is his daughter. He asks Priya to leave the Kapoor house without Pihu.

There might be a major face-off between Priya and Ram for Pihu's custody.

