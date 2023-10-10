Wow! Adhyayan Suman wishes Riya Sharma on her birthday in this special way, take a look

Adhyayan Suman is actor and singer who appears in Hindi language films. He debuted in 2008 with Haal–e–dil. His second film was Raaz – The Mystery Continues was a semi-hit. Suman's was praised for his performance in the 2009 Mukesh Bhatt film Jashnn.
Adhyayan

MUMBAI: Adhyayan Suman is actor and singer who appears in Hindi language films. He debuted in 2008 with Haal–e–dil. His second film was Raaz – The Mystery Continues was a semi-hit. Suman's was praised for his performance in the 2009 Mukesh Bhatt film Jashnn.

Also read - What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”

Suman was born in Mumbai to Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman. He had an older brother Aayush who died in 1994. His father publicly revealed that Adhyanan went through the phase of depression and he was having suicidal thoughts as Bollywood created a lot of hurdles for him.

On 11 March 2021, Suman revealed that he broke up with Splitsvilla 11 fame Maera Mishra after being in the relationship for two years.

Currently, fans believe that he is dating Dhruv Tara star, Riya Sharma. But, the actors haven't confirmed this news yet, as they always mention that they are very good friends. 

Also read - Must read! Adhyayan Suman opens up about the backlash he received after ending his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Now, today happens to be the actress' birthday and to everyone's pleasure, Adhyayan Suman uploads a birthday post on her Instagram handle, take a look -

Riya Sharma replied to the post, and the special bond they share is clearly visible through it, take a look - 

Fans are gaga over the chemistry the two share, though they claim to be just friends. 

What do you think about the post?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adhyayan Suman haal e dil Raaz the mystery continues Mukesh Bhatt Jashnn Shekhar Suman Bollywood
