WOW! Ahead of becoming a parent, Dheeraj Dhoopar has started his parental lessons, Check out

Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to come in new show Sherdil SherGill opposite Surbhi Chandna. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their performance in the show. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 18:42
Dheeraj and Vinny have a reason to rejoice as they'll be becoming parents very soon. The couple will be embracing parenthood for the very first time. 

In this video, we see that Dheeraj is playing with a baby and fans are loving this cute gesture. Looks like he is already practicing to don the crown of being a parent. Take a look at this adorable video.  

As we had reported that Dheeraj is all set to rock in new show SherDil SherGill opposite Surbhi Chandna. 

He was last seen playing the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. In the show, he was paired opposite Shraddha Arya, and their on-screen chemistry was much loved by the fans. 

He made his television debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. 

The duo had fallen in love on the sets of the show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg where they worked together. They dated for some time before getting married in the year 2016.

Ever since then they are setting a couple of goals for their fans, They keep posting their slice of life from going on vacation together to now enjoying the parenthood phase with their fans. The lovebirds are super excited to welcome their bundle of joy in their lives.  

