Wow! From Aly Goni, Hina Khan to Sania Mirza, all the celebrities who have left to perform Umrah! Check out the full list!

Superstar Shahrukh Khan also performed Umrah in 2022, and celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Sana Khan have all performed Umrah in the past.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 15:10
Aly Goni, Hina Khan

MUMBAI :Actor live a normal life as well, as soon the camera goes off, they go back to living their life. And just like, some lead a spiritual life, some a religious one. With the holy month of Ramadan around the corner, many of our favorite stars are going to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Umrah, for those who don’t know, is the name given to a pilgrimage to Mecca that is a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering. Umrah, translated from Arabic as "visiting a crowded place," signifies this.

ALSO READ: Faisal Shaikh leaves with his parents and family for Umrah

Umrah provides an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, seek forgiveness, and pray for their needs. It is stated that those who do it are cleansed of their sins. And it is completely Voluntary.

Superstar Shahrukh Khan also seemed to perform Umrah in 2022, and celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Sana Khan have all performed Umrah in the past.

This year many celebrities are going to perform Umrah for the first time and some are returning. Here is a list of all the stars who are performing Umrah soon, or have performed it recently.
    Aly Goni and Asim Riaz:
The popular Actor is all se to perform his first Umrah and he is going with none-other than Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz, who also happens to be Aly’s childhood friend. Aly took to Instagram to share the news mentioning it as a dream come true.

    Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair:

Popular Youth Icon Jannat Zubair also performed Umrah in the month of December 2022 and shared that it was her first Umrah and she went along with her brother Ayaan.

  Hina Khan with family:

The popular actress will also perform her first Umrah this year, she is currently in Saudi Arabia for the same and even gives timely updates to the fans about her experience.

   Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza

The Tennis Superstar and her influencer sister have both left for Umrah as well. Anam has joined her husband Mohammed Assabuddin and Sania seems to take her little sunshine along with her.

    Faisal Shaikh with family:

Social Media Star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu also recently left to perform Umrah with his family. He shared a photo with parents and family from inside their flight and said, “Our first Umrah together! May Allah accept our prayers and guide us to the right path”

With Ramadan around the corner, more celebrities are expected to take trips to the Mecca Sharif.

Fans have filled the comment sections of these stars’s profiles with positive and happy comments and it is such a beautiful thing to see.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Lock Upp Season 2: Is Aly Goni the first confirmed contestant for the show?

Aly Goni Asim Riaz Hina Khan Faisal Shaikh Sania Mirza Anam Mirza Jannat Zubair Ayaan Zubair Umrah Mecca TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 15:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Wow! From Aly Goni, Hina Khan to Sania Mirza, all the celebrities who have left to perform Umrah! Check out the full list!
MUMBAI :Actor live a normal life as well, as soon the camera goes off, they go back to living their life. And just like...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: History Repeated! Kavya and Veer’s history revealed, Mehek kidnapped
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Pranali Rathod talks about the rollercoaster ride of her character Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
MUMBAI :TV actress Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara, in the show 'Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai', said that...
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji starrer shows a drop on Monday, needs to be steady further
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released on 17th March 2023. The movie has got a very limited...
Breaking! Ankit Gupta returns to Udaariyaan! Find out the details inside
MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of...
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji starrer shows a drop on Monday, needs to be steady further

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pranali Rathod
Pranali Rathod talks about the rollercoaster ride of her character Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Ankit
Breaking! Ankit Gupta returns to Udaariyaan! Find out the details inside
milestone of 200
Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, top show of Star Bharat shows, celebrate reaching a major milestone of 200 episodes.
Pulkit Bangia
Exclusive! Pulkit Bangia roped in for Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang
Shikhar Dhawan
Awesome! Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, to play a policeman
Akshara in a state of shock
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abir gets kidnapped; Akshara in a state of shock