Wow! From Aly Goni, Hina Khan to Sania Mirza, all the celebrities who have left to perform Umrah! Check out the full list!

MUMBAI :Actor live a normal life as well, as soon the camera goes off, they go back to living their life. And just like, some lead a spiritual life, some a religious one. With the holy month of Ramadan around the corner, many of our favorite stars are going to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Umrah, for those who don’t know, is the name given to a pilgrimage to Mecca that is a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering. Umrah, translated from Arabic as "visiting a crowded place," signifies this.

Umrah provides an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, seek forgiveness, and pray for their needs. It is stated that those who do it are cleansed of their sins. And it is completely Voluntary.

Superstar Shahrukh Khan also seemed to perform Umrah in 2022, and celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Sana Khan have all performed Umrah in the past.

This year many celebrities are going to perform Umrah for the first time and some are returning. Here is a list of all the stars who are performing Umrah soon, or have performed it recently.

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz:

The popular Actor is all se to perform his first Umrah and he is going with none-other than Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz, who also happens to be Aly’s childhood friend. Aly took to Instagram to share the news mentioning it as a dream come true.

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair:

Popular Youth Icon Jannat Zubair also performed Umrah in the month of December 2022 and shared that it was her first Umrah and she went along with her brother Ayaan.

Hina Khan with family:

The popular actress will also perform her first Umrah this year, she is currently in Saudi Arabia for the same and even gives timely updates to the fans about her experience.

Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza

The Tennis Superstar and her influencer sister have both left for Umrah as well. Anam has joined her husband Mohammed Assabuddin and Sania seems to take her little sunshine along with her.

Faisal Shaikh with family:

Social Media Star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu also recently left to perform Umrah with his family. He shared a photo with parents and family from inside their flight and said, “Our first Umrah together! May Allah accept our prayers and guide us to the right path”

With Ramadan around the corner, more celebrities are expected to take trips to the Mecca Sharif.

Fans have filled the comment sections of these stars’s profiles with positive and happy comments and it is such a beautiful thing to see.

