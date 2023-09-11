Wow! Amitabh Bachchan surprises his Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant by video calling his favourite actress

MUMBAI: In the episode, Big B welcomed rollover contestant Vishwanath Atmaram Koli. He took home Rs 6,40,000.

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz-based game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The show's 15th chapter premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. The 63rd episode aired on November 8.

Also read - Kaun Banega Crorepati SEASON 15: OMG! Mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan reveals this shocking thing he used to do when he used to bunk college

In the episode, Big B welcomed rollover contestant Vishwanath Atmaram Koli. He took home Rs 6,40,000. Amitabh Bachchan then started with the Fastest Finger First round which was won by Ajay Kalyan Kedar. He got the chance to sit on the hot seat.

In the recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', Amitabh Bachchan asked Ajay the fourth question worth Rs 5,000. It was: Which of these films does not have a husband and wife paired as the lead actors? A) Dangal B) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela C) Bajirao Mastani D) Brahmastra. Ajay answered it correctly and won the amount. Big B then asked him, "What got you interested in films?" Ajay replied, "I don't watch Hindi films, I usually watch Marathi films and comedy shows."

Amitabh Bachchan then asked him about his favourite actors. Ajay replied, "Sairat is my favourite film and my favourite actress is Prajakta Mali. She is a multi-talented actress who hosts comedy shows and does films and web series. A girl from a simple family made a name for herself in the Industry. I am inspired by her journey."

Amitabh Bachchan then surprised Ajay by connecting with Prajakta Mali over a video call. Prajakta told the contestant, "If you win today, I would personally come to meet you." The actress also thanked Amitabh Bachchan and said, "Thank you so much sir for this opportunity. You had praised our show 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra'. You also called the cast of our show on your sets. You watching our show itself has been a major achievement for us."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on the app SonyLIV. The show has undergone some changes, as far as the format is concerned.

Also read - Must read! Rashmika Mandanna thanks Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her regarding the deepfake video

There is also something called 'Super Sandook' which allows the candidates to retrieve what they might have lost during the game show. Another life line is also added to the show called Double Dip, while an element called Desh Ka Sawal has also been included to bring in more audience participation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Today