WOW! Anupamaa's Sara aka Alma Hussein shares her interesting diet plan, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read OMG! Is Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna going to be a villain?

In this video we see that Sara aka Alma, is sharing her plans about her eating junk food but managing to obey diet plan from tomorrow. Take a look at this exciting and relatable video of the actress.

Check out the video

Also read Oops! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's Dulha look gets compared to this popular candy?

In the upcoming track, as the pooja begins Anupamaa begins the ritual and asks Barkha to join her. Barkha gets elated and the two perform the pooja together. She feels happy as she gets importance by Anupamaa to perform the Griha Pravesh as the bahu of the house.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.