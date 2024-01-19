Wow: Arjun Bijlani, Shalin Bhanot, Ravi Dubey and others party hard; call themselves the ‘party hoppers’

MUMBAI: The television industry is a small world.

There are a plethora of actors who have been a part of the industry for a long time and have become friends with each other. While shooting together made their bonds stronger, meeting each other at social parties made them BFFs and now, whenever celebrities get time, they catch up with the party hard! (Also Read: Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares an important update on his character, check it out)

Arjun Bijlani who is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, Shalin Bhanot who was seen in Bekaboo and Bigg Boss 16; and actor-producer Ravi Dubey among others took some time out and had a get- together.

And it looks like they had a blast party hoping too.

Arjun and his wife Neha organized a party and seems like they invited their friends over after their party. They also clicked a picture and it was a picture perfect moment of the ‘gang’.

Take a look at the picture below:

Isn’t this very sweet?

Watching celebrities bonding and sharing laughs while not shooting is a slice of life which people love to witness. There’s a belief that actors usually are never friends with one another as they are considered to be rivals. However, apart from being celebrities, they are also humans and need true friends just like we all do.

Show your love for Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha, Ravi Dubey, Shalin Bhanot and the others in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Exclusive! “It’s just that I was doing different things”, Arjun Bijlani talks about his comeback in fiction, how he manages his schedule and more )

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the Entertainment World!