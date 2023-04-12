Wow! Asit Modi on Taarak Mehta going off-air, "I will never lie to my viewers..."

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Sony SAB. The show by Neela Telefilms has been entertaining the masses for 15 long years now and is one of the longest running shows on the small screens.

The show has been making headlines for Dayaben returning to the show and along with that, there were also gossip mills doing the rounds that the character will make a comeback but a new actress will fill in the shoes of Disha Vakani.

Well, recently there was news which sparked outrage that the show will go off-air after a run time of 15 years!

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is here to stay and will continue running successfully.

Asit Modi, the producer of the iconic show has some very interesting announcement to make. He says, "I'm here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya's character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it's my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap."

Well, this is clearly a great news for all the TMKOC fans!

